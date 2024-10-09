Take the Campus Climate Survey and make your voice heard

Dear students, faculty and staff,

As part of our ongoing commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive environment, we are launching our Campus Climate Survey. Your insights are invaluable as we seek to inform and improve our diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at UIC.

The online survey is confidential and takes about 15 minutes to complete. It is an opportunity for every member of our community — students, faculty and staff — to share their experiences and perceptions regarding our campus climate. By participating, you will help us identify strengths, areas for improvement and the actions we can take together to enhance our university culture. We encourage each of you to participate.

To ensure confidentiality, the survey will be administered by an independent, third-party research firm. Beginning Thursday, Oct. 10, watch for an email invitation coming from surveys@srsv.com. Also, all survey participants will have a chance to win a $50 Amazon gift card for participating.

All supervisors are encouraged to provide staff members with the necessary time and resources to take the survey.

For more information, visit the UIC All Campus Climate Survey website.

Sincerely,

Karen Colley, PhD

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Charu Thakral, PhD

Interim Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Equity and Engagement

Robert Barish, MD, MBA

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Jessica Joslin

joslin@uic.edu