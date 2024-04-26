Taylor Street and Roosevelt Road roadwork

Dear students, faculty and staff,

In the coming weeks and months, minor traffic disruptions are expected as roadwork improvements are made along Taylor Street and Roosevelt Road near the UIC campus.

The city of Chicago Department of Transportation is leading the improvements on Taylor Street between Racine Avenue and Canal Street. These include street resurfacing, improved sidewalks and safety improvements to the bicycle lanes. Roadwork began in mid-April. Between Friday, April 26, and Tuesday, April 30, the stretch of Taylor Street between Morgan Street and Union Avenue will be milled and asphalt will be poured.

Work will pause during the week of commencement ceremonies and will resume on Monday, May 6. Eastbound and westbound vehicle and pedestrian traffic will remain open along Taylor Street during the construction work. Vehicle traffic will be reduced periodically to a single lane of traffic in each direction. This work is expected to continue intermittently through July.

Separately, the Illinois Department of Transportation will be repairing the Roosevelt Road bridge over the Dan Ryan Expressway between Ruble Street and Union Avenue. Bridgework is expected to begin in mid-May and end in late July. During this time, vehicle travel lanes will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Drivers should expect lane shifts throughout the project. Pedestrian sidewalk access is expected to be unaffected.

Both projects will improve roadway safety. However, travel disruptions could occur during these construction activities, so you may wish to adjust your commute time. Also, for your safety, please exercise caution when traveling in these areas.

If you have any questions or concerns, please email planning@uic.edu.

Thank you for your cooperation.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu