Taylor Street closure – Aug. 19

Dear students, faculty and staff,

As part of a major HVAC upgrade project at the University of Illinois Hospital, a new air handling unit will be delivered via crane on Taylor Street, resulting in a full street closure between Paulina and Wood streets. Work will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, and the street is expected to reopen at approximately 4 p.m.

All surrounding buildings will remain accessible during this time, and hospital emergency department ambulance access will not be impacted.

Please note the following if traveling in this area over the weekend:

All City of Chicago metered parking on Taylor Street between Paulina and Wood streets will be prohibited.

Access to Hermitage Street and all City of Chicago metered parking along Hermitage Street will remain open, but use is discouraged as exit from the street may be difficult.

Vehicular thru-traffic on Taylor Street will detour to Roosevelt Road or Polk Street.

Pedestrian travel will be restricted to the south side of Taylor Street between Wood and Paulina streets.

Hospital drop-off and pickup areas will remain open and will be accessible from Wood Street only.

Emergency Department access will remain open and will be accessible from Paulina Street only. UIC Police and flaggers will be present to direct traffic.

Additional safety precautions will be taken to protect patients, visitors and staff. If you must travel in this area of campus, please use caution and follow the directional signage and barricades put in place for your protection.

Thank you for your cooperation.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu