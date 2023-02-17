Taylor Street closure Feb. 17-19

Dear students, faculty and staff,

As part of HVAC upgrades at the Biologic Research Laboratory, the contractor will deliver a new air handling unit via crane on Taylor Street, resulting in a full street closure between Wood and Wolcott streets. The work will begin at 6 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, and continue throughout the weekend. Taylor Street will reopen at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19.

All surrounding buildings will remain accessible during this time, and hospital emergency department ambulance access will not be impacted.

Please note the following if traveling in this area over the weekend:

Vehicular traffic on Taylor Street will be diverted to Roosevelt Road via Damen Avenue and Wood Street.

Pedestrian travel will be restricted to the south side of Taylor Street between Wood and Wolcott streets.

Flaggers will be on site between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, and Saturday, Feb. 18, to help direct vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

The Outpatient Care Center and Biologic Resources Laboratory will be accessible via westbound vehicular traffic.

The Eye and Ear Infirmary will be accessible via eastbound vehicular traffic.

Additional safety precautions will be taken to protect patients, visitors and staff. If you must travel in this area of campus, please use caution and follow the directional signage and barricades put in place for your protection.

Thank you for your cooperation.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu