Taylor Street closure happens March 23

Dear students, faculty and staff,

Taylor Street between Paulina and Wood streets will be closed on Saturday, March 23, until approximately 4 p.m. to accommodate work on the HVAC system at the University of Illinois Hospital.

As part of a major HVAC upgrade at the hospital, a new air-handling unit will be delivered using a crane stationed on Taylor Street. Work will begin at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, and Taylor Street is expected to reopen at 4 p.m. the same day.

Critical hospital access points like the emergency department and patient drop-off areas will be accessible to local traffic during the closure. All surrounding buildings will be accessible, and emergency department ambulance access will not be impacted.

However, please note these adjustments if you’re traveling in this area over the weekend:

Emergency department access will remain open to EMS and visitors, but only accessible from Paulina Street.

Patient drop-off and pickup areas will be open, but only accessible from Wood Street.

No city of Chicago metered parking will be allowed on Taylor Street between Paulina and Wood streets.

Hermitage Street and all city of Chicago metered parking along Hermitage Street will be open, but use is discouraged.

Vehicular through traffic on Taylor Street will be detoured to Roosevelt Road or Polk Street.

Pedestrian travel will be restricted in the immediate area of the lift and on the north side of Taylor Street between the emergency department and patient drop-off area. The sidewalk along the south side of Taylor Street and sidewalks along the north side of Taylor Street outside the work area will remain open.

Traffic guides and UIC Police will be on site throughout the crane lift to direct vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

Additional safety precautions will be taken to protect hospital patients, visitors and staff. If you must travel in this area Saturday, please use caution and follow the directional signage and barricades put in place for your protection.

Thank you for your cooperation.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu