Dear students, faculty and staff,

Due to HVAC upgrades at UI Hospital, the contractor will deliver a new air handling unit via crane on Taylor Street, resulting in a full street closure Saturday, Sept. 24.

The work will begin at 6 a.m. and continue until 2 p.m.

The Taylor Street closure will be in effect from just west of Hermitage Avenue to just east of Wood Street. A flag person will be stationed at each end of the street to direct traffic.

Pedestrian traffic between Hermitage Avenue and Wood Street will be redirected to the south side of Taylor Street. Please use caution if you are traveling through the area.

Thank you for your cooperation.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

