Taylor Street lane closure

Dear students, faculty and staff,

Beginning at 7 a.m. Oct. 12, and continuing until 3 p.m. Oct. 14, contractors will be installing signage on the pedestrian bridge connecting UI Hospital and the Outpatient Surgery Center. During this work, Taylor Street will be reduced to a single lane between Hermitage Avenue and Wood Street.

Flaggers will be positioned at the east and west ends of the lane closure to control the flow of traffic. Pedestrian access to the hospital will be maintained, although there will be intermittent sidewalk closures by flaggers on the north side of Taylor Street, just west of the hospital entrance.

Both lanes of Taylor Street will open at 3 p.m. each day during this period.

Please use caution when traveling through this area.

Thank you for your cooperation.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu