Taylor Street roadwork on west side of campus

Dear students, faculty and staff,

The Chicago Department of Transportation will be conducting roadwork along Taylor Street between Western and Racine avenues that could begin in the next few days. The project is expected to include street and bike lane resurfacing and restriping, curb and gutter replacements and ADA sidewalk repairs that will affect vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of December. During construction, street parking may be temporarily restricted by the City of Chicago with the placement of No Parking signs. Traffic lanes are expected to stay open but may be restricted to one lane at times.

While active work is occurring, there will be flaggers on-site to direct traffic. At times, sidewalks may be closed and an alternate travel path may be required. While all work is ongoing, roadway users and pedestrians should use extra caution when in the area.

If you have any questions about this project, please email planning@uic.edu.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu