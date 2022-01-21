Temporary campus street closure

Dear students, faculty and staff,

On Tuesday, Jan. 25, the Wood Street northbound lane and adjoining sidewalk between Polk and Taylor streets will be partially closed between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

This closure will allow a crane to be put in place in order to lift new exhaust fans for the College of Pharmacy. Please use caution if you are in this area during this time.

Thank you for your cooperation.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

ovcas@uic.edu