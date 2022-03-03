Temporary campus street closure

Dear students, faculty and staff,

Beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, there will be a one-week single lane closure on Taylor Street, from Wood Street to just west of Hermitage Avenue. This single lane closure is to facilitate work being done on the bridge connecting the hospital to the new Outpatient Surgical Center building. Both lanes will reopen daily at 3 p.m. Upon completion of this bridge work March 15, all lanes will re-open for use.

As part of this project, the north sidewalk on Taylor Street west of the hospital entrance will be closed for a short period of time. Flaggers will be on hand to indicate when the sidewalk is reopened for pedestrian traffic.

Please heed directional signage and barricades put in place for your protection during this time.

If additional information or clarification is required during this process, please contact one of the following individuals:

Ryan Feldman, Project Manager, Pepper Construction, 847-639-3447.

Jeff Hope, On-Site Contact, Pepper Construction, 847-363-2592.

Pamela Hill, Senior Assistant Director, Project Manager, Office of Planning, Sustainability and Project Management, 847-708-1052.

Thank you for your cooperation.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services