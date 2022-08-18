Temporary Taylor Street and Wood Street lane closures

Dear students, faculty and staff,

Due to the construction of the new Specialty Care Building, the contractor will be performing street paving work along Taylor Street and Wood Street adjacent to the construction site next week.

The work will begin at 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, and continue until 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Single lane closures will be in effect to maintain two-way traffic on Taylor Street from just west of Hermitage Avenue to just east of Wood Street. Single lane closures to maintain two-way traffic on Wood Street from just north of Taylor Street to just south of the hospital building property line also will be in effect. A flag person will be on-site at each end of the closures to direct traffic.

Current pedestrian sidewalk access will remain for most of the time. There may be intermittent periods when pedestrians need to be directed to the south side of Taylor street to walk west to Wood Street.

Thank you for your cooperation.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services