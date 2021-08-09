Temporary Taylor Street Closure

Dear faculty, staff and students,

Due to the construction of a new Pedestrian Bridge over Taylor Street that will connect the new Outpatient Surgery Center & Specialty Clinics (OSCSC) building to the UI Hospital, the contractor will need to temporarily close a portion of west Taylor Street.

From Friday evening Aug. 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. until Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at 8 a.m., a full 24-hour street closure will be in effect on Taylor Street from Hermitage Avenue to Wood Street.

Sidewalk access will remain open on the north side of Taylor Street, but sidewalk access on the south side of Taylor Street will continue to be closed. Detailed information about how to access the UI Hospital entrance and Emergency Department is available online here: https://hospital.uillinois.edu/news/taylor-street-closure-and-detours.

Thank you for your cooperation.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services