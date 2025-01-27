Term extension for Provost Colley

Dear students, faculty and staff,

I am pleased to announce that Karen Colley, PhD, will continue to serve as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs for an additional year, through the end of June 2026, as approved by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees last week.

Provost Colley has demonstrated a deep commitment to UIC during her more than 30 years of service. I have personally benefited greatly from her extensive institutional knowledge and her leadership over academic affairs.

We all benefit from her unwavering dedication to student success, her efforts to expand access, and her work to advance opportunities and outcomes for all UIC students. Among many efforts, Provost Colley and her team have done an outstanding job overseeing our reaccreditation with the Higher Learning Commission and launching the UIC Aspire program for our students.

I know that many of you also appreciate all that she has done to advance the quality and excellence of our nationally recognized academic programs. Dr. Colley is widely respected for her many contributions at UIC and her work in the field of glycobiology. She has been a critical partner in ensuring that we advance our mission, and we are all fortunate to be on a team with her.

Please join me in thanking Provost Colley for her continued leadership at UIC.

With my very best regards,

Marie Lynn Miranda, PhD

Chancellor

For more information, please contact:

Omar Odeh

omarodeh@uic.edu