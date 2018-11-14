Thank you for helping us IGNITE the future

Dear Colleagues:

Since the start of IGNITE: The Campaign for UIC, 1,437 of you and your faculty and staff colleagues have contributed more than $3.2 million. In fact, 719 of you gave nearly $800,000 in FY18 alone. Many of you joined the 3,233 donors who gave for the first time in FY18, totaling $842,500. For this we are especially grateful and we welcome you to a community of proud UIC donors.

Please click through to see more of what giving has done at UIC this year.

It makes me proud to also share that in FY18 the gifted students we serve gave more than $21,000. So far in the campaign 533 students have given just over $183,000. Together with our students, alumni and friends we have contributed $366 million so far toward the IGNITE campaign. We couldn’t achieve this without your energy, ambition and drive.

I believe we share a focus to ignite a new standard in education and create opportunity for hungry minds from every background. In this campaign, we have raised $36.8 million in scholarships and fellowships to do just that. And, we want to bring bright minds together in innovative spaces to chase discoveries that change lives. The $140.5 million designated to research, $11.3 million to establish professorships and chairs and $14.8 million toward new construction so far in the campaign will make an astounding impact toward this priority.

We in the Office of Advancement are grateful for your dedication to illuminating young minds, seeking opportunities for change and transforming discoveries into real and lasting progress for the world. It drives us and inspires us every day to continue doing better and going higher.

As always, share your thoughts, ideas and feedback with me at 3-3391 or jeff5@uic.edu, or any one of my Advancement colleagues.

Thank you for making me #UICProud.

Sincerely,

Jeff Nearhoof

Vice Chancellor for Advancement

Proud UIC Donor