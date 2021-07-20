Thank You for Your Feedback

Dear Students, Faculty, and Staff,

I would like to thank all the members of the UIC community who provided us with valuable and thoughtful feedback on the refreshed Strategic Priorities over the last few weeks. We are grateful for your contributions to this effort and your participation in the working groups, your presence in the two Strategic Priorities Town Halls, and your thoughtful follow-up comments and questions.

We have considered all the feedback received from our community and modifying the refreshed priorities accordingly. I expect that the final draft of this work will be ready and presented to the broader community in the next two months. I appreciate your active engagement in this process and I’m looking forward to furthering the significant progress made by UIC in recent years in the focal areas of student success, faculty support and research growth, community engagement, and innovation.

Once again, thank you for your participation and contributions!

Sincerely,

Michael Amiridis

Chancellor

For more information, please contact:

Tremayne Price

strategicpriorities@uic.edu