The Roundtable: A Conversation with Fiona Hill on the Dangers of Populism

Dear students, faculty, and staff,

I am pleased to share that the conversation series formerly known as the Campus Conversation is now The Roundtable. While the name has changed, the purpose of bringing our community together to learn and explore with and from one another remains the same. It will continue to be an open and inclusive space created for dialogue and diverse perspectives centered on those issues impacting your life and those around you and beyond.

The first edition of The Roundtable will focus on the dangers of populism, featuring Fiona Hill, PhD, Robert Bosch senior fellow in the Center on the United States and Europe in the Foreign Policy program at Brookings. Fiona Hill served as deputy assistant to the president and senior director for European and Russian Affairs on the National Security Council from 2017-2019. Katharine Floros, PhD, UIC Political Science faculty member, will moderate the discussion and Q&A. To learn more about Fiona Hill, PhD, watch this brief PBS video.

Co-sponsored by the UIC Department of Political Science, The Roundtable will take place virtually on Thursday, Dec. 2 from 2-3 p.m.

Advanced registration is required. The Zoom connection information will be emailed to all registered participants the morning of Thursday, Dec. 2. Please register no later than Wednesday, Dec. 1.

I look forward to joining you at The Roundtable for an engaging conversation on December 2!

Sincerely,

Javier Reyes

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs