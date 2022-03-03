The Roundtable: ‘Better Heroes: Monuments, Cemeteries and Universities’

Dear students, faculty and staff,

I am pleased to share that the second edition of The Roundtable will take place Monday, March 14, from noon-1:30 p.m. in room 302, Student Center East. This event will also be livestreamed. This edition of The Roundtable is co-sponsored by the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Engagement, the UIC Department of History and Phi Beta Kappa.

This edition of The Roundtable is titled “Better Heroes: Monuments, Cemeteries and Universities” and will feature Edward Ayers, PhD, Tucker-Boatwright Professor of the Humanities and President Emeritus of the University of Richmond. Ayers has been named National Professor of the Year, has received the National Humanities Medal from the White House, and was elected as president of the Organization of American Historians. He is the author of 12 books, several of which are award-winning, including a finalist for the National Book Award and the Pulitzer Prize.

Following Professor Ayers’ talk, Joseph Jewell, PhD, (Black studies, UIC); Kevin M. Schultz, PhD, (history, UIC); Pamala Silas (Center for Native American and Indigenous Research, Northwestern, member of the Menominee Nation and an Oneida Nation descendent); and Amalia Pallares, PhD, (vice chancellor for diversity, UIC) will engage in a discussion and moderate questions from the audience.

Registration for this event is required regardless of whether you plan to attend in person or virtually. Please register using the link below.

The event will be live captioned. If you require an additional accommodation in order to attend, please contact the Office of the Provost at 312-413-3450 or provostevent@uic.edu.

I look forward to joining you at The Roundtable for an engaging conversation March 14!

Sincerely,

Javier Reyes

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie O’Shea

kgauen3@uic.edu