Chancellor Michael D. Amiridis

invites you to

“The State of UIC Address”

Tuesday, October 1, 2019

3:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum at UIC

725 W. Roosevelt Rd.

Kindly RSVP online. UIC faculty and staff may park in Lot 5, 1135 S. Morgan St. at no cost with a valid UIC Parking hangtag.

The Chancellor will discuss UIC accomplishments, current challenges, and future plans of Chicago’s premier public research university. CART live captioning will be provided for this event. For any other accommodation needs, please contact Judee Olechno 312-413-4465 or judee@uic.edu.

The address has been designated as an approved event for non-exempt civil service employees. These employees may attend, without having to charge a benefit, operations permitting and with prior supervisory approval.