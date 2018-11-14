To commemorate the 100-year anniversary of World War I’s conclusion, the University of Illinois at Chicago Honors College, in partnership with several campus units, presented “The War that Made Today,” an 11-day series featuring interdisciplinary panels, exhibitions, talks and performances exploring the global impact of “The Great War” and the ways it continues to resonate in today’s world.

The series concluded Nov. 11 with a centenary commemoration featuring a minute of silence and a tree planting and memorial dedication in the Chicago Circle Memorial Grove. Consuls general from several countries were in attendance, including Guillaume Lacroix, Consul General of France in Chicago, and Sandro Corso, director of the education office for the Consulate General of Italy in Chicago, who each delivered remarks along with Ralph Keen, dean of the Honors College.