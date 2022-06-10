THINK! about personal safety

Dear students, faculty and staff,

Summertime is finally here! It seems like we have been waiting so long for this warm weather and to connect with friends and family. While we may also be looking forward to bringing new people into our lives, we must remain mindful of new relationships.

THINK! about how you meet and interact with new people that come into your life. Please re-evaluate the relationship if:

You witness activity that you do not agree with.

They ask to borrow money frequently and the amount is getting larger.

They ask questions that make you uncomfortable.

They start to frequently appear in places you visit.

They try to take you to places you are not comfortable with.

You can’t take them around your other friends.

That person’s social media activity is questionable.

I always say: If you have a bad feeling in your gut, it’s probably because something is wrong. Trust your instincts.

If you have not already downloaded the UIC Safe App on your mobile device, I strongly encourage you to do so. This free security tool provides you with added safety on campus by allowing you to share your location and provides direct access to UIC Police and first responders in the event of an emergency.

Stay safe out there!

Kevin Booker

Chief, UIC Police