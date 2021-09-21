Thirty percent of health sciences students from underrepresented minority groups

Meet a few of our newest students

This fall, more than 30% (2,524) of all students enrolled in University of Illinois Chicago health sciences colleges (8,025) identify as part of an underrepresented minority group. An additional 1,620 new health sciences students identify as part of other minority status groups.



They may have come from such divergent locations as Massachusetts and Kentucky and the Illinois cities of Rockford and Rochelle, but what drew Quadri Gray, Abigail Suleman, Zoë Harris, Tariq Thomas and Deniz Namik to the UIC this year — along with a record number of students across campus — was the opportunity to fulfill their dreams. Read their thoughts on why they decided to attend UIC: