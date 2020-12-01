Today we are #UICtogether

Greetings,

In 2019, 1,209 donors collectively gave $350,670 to #GivingTuesday. Compared to 2018, it was a 45 percent increase in donors participating and a 150 percent increase in dollars raised. And you, our faculty, staff and caregivers, made up nearly 60 percent of those who gave.

Can we build on that trajectory today?

It is #GivingTuesday 2020, the one day of the year when alumni and friends, parents and students and faculty and staff come together to prove the tremendous impact of collective giving. Many of you see this impact every day, in our students who receive financial support, our research that is fueled by passionate donors and faculty members who are empowered by professorships or chairs.

These instances of impact, when added up, are transformational. Consider that you and fellow UIC faculty and staff members make up a significant piece of our IGNITE Campaign success. Collectively you have:

Contributed more than $7.4M since the campaign began.

Made nearly 11,300 gifts (from more than 1,700 donors).

Given $2.2M to empower faculty and $1.7M to drive discovery.

Helped push us over 77 percent of our $750M IGNITE Campaign goal.

I hope you’ll join me in making a gift today at GivingTuesday.UIC.edu and encouraging fellow faculty members and staff to do the same. Your contribution to the area you’re most passionate about makes an immediate impact while helping UIC create access and deliver excellence. And, it may just unlock a giving challenge or put your group on top of the leaderboard.

I’m grateful for your participation and proud to count myself among you. Let’s show that we are #UICtogether.

Go Flames!

Tom Wamsley

Vice Chancellor for Advancement

For more information, please contact:

Jessica Olive

jolive@uic.edu