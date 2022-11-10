Tolerance and nondiscrimination on campus 

Dear students, faculty and staff,

All too frequently we are reminded that discrimination and intolerance continue to be a problem in our city, our country and around the world. Our goal is to provide a safe living, learning and teaching environment for all to ensure that everyone reaches their full potential.

You are part of one of the most diverse college campuses in the nation, with more than 50,000 students and staff, where everyone should feel welcomed, valued and supported. You are also part of the solution as we strive for a more equitable and inclusive society.

At UIC, discrimination or harassment against any person because of race, color, religion, sex, pregnancy, national origin, ancestry, age, marital status, disability, or sexual orientation, including gender identity, in accordance with the Nondiscrimination Statement, is antithetical to our values and will not be tolerated. Below are resources provided through UIC’s Office for Access and Equity if you experience any form of discrimination or harassment on campus:

Additional resources:

Prioritizing diversity, equity and inclusion are essential to foster excellence in our research, teaching, health care and service missions. Our differences, as well as our commonalities, should be celebrated. They make UIC stronger and better positioned to serve the needs of our students and community.

The Office of Diversity, Equity and Engagement will host “A Conversation: Advancing Racial Equity” Dec. 1, 1:30-2:30 p.m., at Student Center East in meeting room 302 and virtually, to support students, faculty and staff who want to learn more about our advancing racial equity work and to continue the anti-racism campus conversation. Please RSVP and submit questions online in advance.

Javier Reyes

Interim Chancellor

Karen Colley

Acting Provost

Robert Barish, MD, MBA

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

