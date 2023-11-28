Tomorrow is Giving Tuesday

Dear colleagues,

Every year Giving Tuesday reminds me of the tremendous power of collective giving. Last year proved this, when 1,681 donors contributed more than $1.4 million. It also reminds me of the many ways UIC’s faculty and staff will step up to support the areas of our university they’re passionate about. Among last year’s participants, faculty and staff made up the largest category of contributors.

This year’s Giving Tuesday is tomorrow, Nov. 28. I hope you’ll find a way to champion the area of UIC that means the most to you. And, that each of us will encourage others to do the same. Every contribution made on givingtuesday.uic.edu between now and noon Dec. 1 makes an immediate impact. It may help recruit, support or graduate a promising student and ensure they feel a sense of connection and belonging while here. It may uphold a research initiative, keeping UIC at the forefront of knowledge and discovery. Or it may drive an initiative that engages with our communities to make our world more equitable, efficient and sustainable.

Our Giving Tuesday goal is always participation. That may be making a donation of any size, or advocating for UIC on social media. See the champion toolkit that outlines all the ways you can make your participation count.

UIC achieved important milestones this year. We set a new sponsored research record and welcomed our largest class of first-year students. We can set a Giving Tuesday participation record too, and you can track our progress toward it at givingtuesday.uic.edu. Here’s a tip: there are a number of matches and challenges posted that will allow you to amplify your contribution.

Thank you, and go Flames!

Tom Wamsley

Vice Chancellor for Advancement

For more information, please contact:

Ramona Maza

rmaza@uic.edu