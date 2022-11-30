Tomorrow is GivingTuesday

Dear colleagues,

What I find common among many of us who work for UIC is our dedication to its unique mission. Each of us is inspired by a different piece of it.

GivingTuesday, happening tomorrow, is a day built for all of us to show our support for the piece of UIC’s mission that most inspires and fulfills us. Your contributions on givingtuesday.uic.edu, no matter the size, goes immediately to helping a person or initiative to do bigger, bolder work in an area that matters to you.

The goal on GivingTuesday, as always, is participation. Know that collectively, your donations at all levels make an incredible impact on the good work happening across UIC. Last year, the vast majority of GivingTuesday gifts were under $250. Yet total contributions topped $1 million. And of 1,828 donors who participated, more than 31% were faculty and staff. Of course, there are many ways to participate beyond giving.

If we can meet our GivingTuesday goal of topping 2,000 donors, it will build on a time of incredible momentum at UIC. We could add this feat to record-breaking enrollment and research numbers, a rise in the rankings that matter and the success of our history-making IGNITE Campaign. Here’s a tip: Keep an eye on the leaderboard to see how we’re doing.

I’m proud to work alongside you each day to support students and faculty, pursue new knowledge, uplift communities and fight for justice and equity. If past GivingTuesdays are any indication, I’m confident tomorrow’s results will be nothing less than remarkable.

Thank you and go Flames!

Tom Wamsley

Vice Chancellor for Advancement