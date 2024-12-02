Tomorrow is GivingTuesday

Dear colleagues,

If Thanksgiving is immediately behind us, we know GivingTuesday is right ahead of us. Tomorrow we’ll ask our alums, friends and you, our faculty and staff, to participate in a way you find meaningful.

This year our focus is on student success and patient care, each of which directly reflect our mission to provide the broadest access to the highest levels of educational, research and clinical excellence.

Every GivingTuesday contribution through 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, will go directly to initiatives that ensure access and excellence. This means we are giving a diverse student body access to an excellent education and getting them to graduation on time with degrees that allow them to compete globally and lead meaningful lives. It also means ensuring access to world-class health care and ensuring equal health outcomes for all people.

Last year 1,454 alums, friends, faculty, staff, students and parents contributed $1.3 million in support of UIC’s mission, proving collective participation and contributions, no matter how small or easy, can add up to tremendous impact.

Our GivingTuesday goal this year, as always, is participation. That may be making a donation of any size, or advocating for UIC on social media. See the toolkit that outlines all the ways you can make your participation count, and be sure to track our progress at on the GivingTuesday webpage.

Thank you, and go Flames!

Tom Wamsley

Vice Chancellor for Advancement

For more information, please contact:

Jessica Olive

jolive@uic.edu