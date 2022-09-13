Tomorrow: Ribbon-cutting for $194M outpatient surgery, specialty care center at UIC 

The University of Illinois Chicago and its academic health system will celebrate the grand opening of its new UI Health Specialty Care Building at 1009 S. Wood St. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 14.

The $194 million building will be the new of home of the Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary, which was previously located at 1855 W. Taylor St., and the brand new Bruno and Sallie Pasquinelli Outpatient Surgery Center, which is made possible by the creation of the UIC Pasquinelli Outpatient Surgery Fund.

The building will welcome patients Sept. 26.

When

Sept. 14

10:30 a.m.

Remarks at 10:30 a.m.

Tours at 11:30 a. m.

Where

UI Health Specialty Care Building

1009 S. Wood St.

Who

Remarks are anticipated by:

University of Illinois Board of Trustee Ramon Cepeda

University of Illinois System President Timothy Killeen

UIC Interim Chancellor Javier Reyes

UIC Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs Dr. Robert Barish

University of Illinois Hospital and Clinics CEO Michael Zenn

Executive Dean of the University of Illinois College of Medicine Dr. Mark Rosenblatt

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady

Chicago 27 th Ward Alderman Walter Burnett, Jr.

Illinois 9 th District Rep. Lakesia Collins

Details

The UI Health Specialty Care Building was designed to meet the growing need for specialized services and outpatient surgery in the Chicago metropolitan area. The state-of-the-art facility has nearly 200,000 square feet of surgical and patient care space dedicated to providing an exceptional health care experience for patients and their families.

The building is projected to host 600 to 800 patients per day and includes six floors of patient care space, with eight operating and eight procedure rooms, and 48 surgery bays. It also includes 182 rooms for gastrointestinal, ophthalmology, otolaryngology, transplant and urology care specialty clinics, and a pharmacy.

The new state-of-the-art building will also include new technology and functionality for an improved patient experience, from check-in kiosks, valet parking and intuitive wayfinding.

Construction of the building, which was contracted to Pepper/Brown and Momen Construction, employed around 500 individuals over the course of the two-year project. Approximately 20% of professional services and 35% of construction vendors were local minority, women, persons with disabilities and veteran-owned businesses certified under the Business Enterprise Program Act.

Operations and expanded clinical services in the new building are expected to create more than 100 full-time positions once it is fully operational. The majority of these new jobs include positions that are part of the university’s collective bargaining units.

Under the public-private partnership between UIC and Provident Resources Group, a 501(c)(3) corporation, Provident financed 100% of the construction through tax-exempt bonds and now leases the facility to UI Health for the 30-year term of the bonds. Additional funding for medical equipment and furnishings was provided by private philanthropy.