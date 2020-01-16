Town Hall Meetings on Safety

At the December 5, 2019 UIC Senate meeting Chancellor Amiridis assigned the UIC Senate to form a task force that includes students, staff members, and faculty members to, within a short time frame, look specifically at and make recommendations about a) how to communicate most effectively with the community members about the available safety measures on campus and b) to consider some changes that may be needed. In addition, we are convening two Town Halls to provide an opportunity for campus community members to express their opinion about current safety measures.

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Student Services Building Conference Room A, 1200 W. Harrison St.

1-3 p.m.

Thursday, January 23, 2020

UIC Student Center West Thompson Room C, 828 South Wolcott Ave.

9-11 a.m.

For more information, please contact:

Elizabeth Dooley

edooley@uic.edu