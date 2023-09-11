Traffic alert – Sept 12 concert at Credit Union 1 Arena

Dear students, faculty and staff,

Andre Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra will perform a concert at Credit Union 1 Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Be advised that attendees are expected to arrive as early as 4 p.m., so traffic in the area and in surrounding parking lots may be heavier than usual from Racine to Halsted and from Polk to Congress.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation during this special event.

Parking Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu