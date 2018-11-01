Two UIC researchers named American Mathematical Society fellows

The American Mathematical Society has named two University of Illinois at Chicago mathematical scientists to its latest group of scholars recognized by their peers as distinguished for their contributions to the profession.

The UIC researchers are among 65 new fellows in the society’s 2019 class honored for their “outstanding contributions to the creation, exposition, advancement, communication and utilization of mathematics.”

Shmuel Friedland, UIC professor emeritus of mathematics, was selected for his contributions to the theory of matrices, tensors and their applications to other areas.

Daniel Groves, UIC professor of mathematics, was honored for his contributions to geometric group theory and low-dimensional topology.

Friedland and Groves will be celebrated with the 2019 fellows cohort at a reception during the Joint Mathematics Meetings in January 2019.

Since the American Mathematical Society’s inaugural class of fellows in 2013, there have been 23 current and emeritus faculty members selected for the program from the department of mathematics, statistics and computer science, which is based in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

Founded in 1888, the society fulfills its mission through programs and services that promote mathematical research and its uses, strengthen mathematical education, and foster awareness and appreciation of mathematics and its connections to other disciplines and to everyday life.