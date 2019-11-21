Two UIC subjects ranked among top 25 U.S. public universities by Times Higher Education

The University of Illinois at Chicago continues to be recognized for its academic excellence by Times Higher Education. Psychology, as well as clinical, pre-clinical and health, are two of the fields featured in the last phase of the 2020 subject-specific rankings released this week by the London-based publication.

For clinical, pre-clinical and health, UIC tied for 17th among U.S. public universities and tied for 37th overall in the country. The subjects of medicine, dentistry and other health areas are used to measure the ranking in this category, which included 775 universities overall.

In psychology, UIC tied for 24th among U.S. public universities and tied for 44th overall among U.S. institutions. This assessment includes almost 500 universities from around the world and covers several areas of psychology, including educational, sport, business, animal and clinical psychology.

“The latest rankings and other recognition of UIC demonstrate our growing national reputation, which is propelled by the research and discovery produced by our strong programs and esteemed faculty,” UIC Chancellor Michael Amiridis said. “We are committed to continuing this momentum, striving for significant advances as an outstanding global research university, and fortifying our mission and commitment to Chicago and Illinois.”

In the other two subjects, UIC also fared well. Biological sciences, veterinary science, agriculture and forestry, and sport science are the areas evaluated to determine the life sciences category, where UIC tied for 48th among U.S. public universities and 80th overall in the U.S. This group comprised 1,054 universities overall.

Lastly, in physical sciences, UIC tied for 54th among U.S. public universities and 89th overall in the country. More than 820 universities were measured in the physical sciences, which includes chemistry; physics and astronomy; geology, earth, environmental and marine sciences; and mathematics and statistics.

The subject rankings are based on the same range of 13 performance indicators used in the overall Times Higher Education World University Rankings for 2020, but the methodology is recalibrated for each subject to suit the individual fields. Evaluations in the subject rankings consider teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry income of hundreds of universities from around the world.

Earlier this month, Times Higher Education’s subject rankings were announced for social sciences, and business and economics, and education. Among U.S. public universities in the categories, UIC earned ties for 25th, 30th and 33rd respectively.

The subject-specific tables follow the publication’s 2020 overall ranking, which was released Sept. 11 and featured almost 1,400 universities across 92 countries. UIC tied for 21st best public university in the nation and a tie for 81st among all U.S. colleges and universities.

The Wall Street Journal and Times Higher Education recently ranked UIC 8th on the “Best Values” list of the nation’s universities.

UIC is an incubator for life-saving research and an educator of more physicians, nurses, dentists and pharmacists for Illinois than any other school. Its seven health science colleges, which include applied health sciences, dentistry, medicine, nursing, pharmacy, public health and social work, actively integrate teaching, research and service, while fostering compassion, dedication and advocacy.

Among these colleges, pre-professional degree programs also serve as the foundation for future study. The School of Public Health’s pre-health program and the College of Applied Health Sciences’ programs in disability studies, health information management, kinesiology, nutrition and rehabilitation sciences all help to support students who plan to pursue master’s- and doctoral-level coursework in the health sciences.

Ten pre-health programs in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences prepare students for future study in UIC health sciences programs and veterinary medicine. For students whose goals expand beyond one area of study, UIC offers joint degrees that combine health care studies with other disciplines.

As Chicago’s public research university, academic excellence also is portrayed through its robust research productivity. Its successful translational research is nationally recognized with $372 million in annual research expenditures, estimated revenue of more than $40 million in licensing this year alone, and being among the top 15 universities in royalty income.