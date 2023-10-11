UIC professor elected to National Academy of Medicine

Dr. Terry Vanden Hoek, head of emergency medicine at UI Health. (Photo: Ian Battaglia)

Dr. Terry Vanden Hoek, head of emergency medicine at UI Health, has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine — one of the highest honors in the fields of health and medicine.

Vanden Hoek, a College of Medicine professor of emergency medicine and physiology and biophysics, was recognized for his leadership in CPR, which has advanced worldwide practice and significantly improved cardiac arrest survival in Illinois. He is the director of the Center for Advanced Resuscitation Medicine in the Center for Cardiovascular Research at UIC and has received more than $30 million in extramural funding to improve care for vulnerable populations. His work ranges from novel peptide development for cardiac arrest treatment to artificial intelligence monitoring for COVID-19 patient protection.

Vanden Hoek said he was humbled to be elected to the academy, which recognizes its members for their outstanding professional achievements and commitment to service.

“It’s an honor to join a group that I have long considered important role models and mentors,” Vanden Hoek said. “I am very excited to join the great efforts by the National Academy of Medicine to improve our health for all.

“Their mission and vision walk a common path with work I have done for many years for UI Health at the University of Illinois Chicago: to advance science, accelerate health equity and provide trusted advice that will create a healthier future for everyone. I am thankful to emergency medicine that reminds us always of our most at-risk populations, for those around me who have been running partners in my scientific efforts and for this wonderful new opportunity to help others.”

Dr. Robert Barish, vice chancellor for health affairs, said Vanden Hoek’s contributions to the field of CPR have made a global impact.

“Dr. Vanden Hoek’s naming to the National Academy of Medicine is an acknowledgment of his contributions and innovations within emergency medicine to dramatically shift how we think about interventions for the most vulnerable populations,” Barish said. “With significant contributions focused on public education about bystander CPR through projects like Illinois Heart Rescue and mobile CPR units in India, Dr. Vanden Hoek is an example of our faculty making a difference in our community locally, nationally and across the globe.

“Membership to the National Academy of Medicine is among the most distinguished recognitions of outstanding professional achievement and service to advance our understanding and practice of modern medicine. Having known Dr. Vanden Hoek for many years as a colleague and leader at UI Health, I am extremely pleased and proud to see him bestowed this tremendous honor.”

Vanden Hoek joins three UIC scientists who previously were elected to the academy: Paula Allen-Meares, chancellor emerita and John Corbally Presidential Professor emerita; Dr. Caswell Evans, professor emeritus of pediatric dentistry; and Henri Manasse, professor and dean emeritus of the UIC College of Pharmacy.

Founded in 1970, the National Academy of Medicine works with the National Academy of Sciences and National Academy of Engineering to provide analysis to work toward solving complex scientific problems and informing public policy decisions.

“It is my honor to welcome this truly exceptional class of new members to the National Academy of Medicine,” said Victor J. Dzau, president of the academy. “Their contributions to health and medicine are unparalleled, and their leadership and expertise will be essential to helping the NAM tackle today’s urgent health challenges, inform the future of health care, and ensure health equity for the benefit of all around the globe.