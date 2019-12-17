UI Health News: 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment

2019 marks the third time that UI Health has developed a Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA). Hospital & Clinics CEO, Mike Zenn, MBA and Associate Vice Chancellor for Population Health Sciences, Jerry Krishnan, M.D., Ph.D., join Dr. Barish to discuss the approach and findings from the 2019 CHNA – University of Illinois Community Assessment of Needs (UI-CAN). With the information and data presented in the report UI Health will use it to inform services and strategies to address social determinants of health among our community and beyond. The full 2019 UI-CAN report along with previous editions are available online here.

