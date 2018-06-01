UI Health News with Dr. Barish

As the UIC community celebrates the end of another academic year, this edition of UI Health News focuses on interdisciplinary connections among our students. This month, Dr. Barish welcomes Mary Keehn, director of Interprofessional Education (IPE) and Collaborative Practice within the UIC Office of the Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs, to discuss how UI Health is implementing its strategic IPE plan and the recent celebration of the sixth annual IPE Immersion Day. With over 900 students and 100 faculty facilitators participating across multiple disciplines, this event showcases how different professions should learn with, from, and about one another.

To view past UI Health News videos, visit the UI Health website.

For more information, please contact:

UI Health Marketing

uihealthmktg@UIC.EDU