UI Health receives intent to strike from Illinois Nurses Association 

UIC and UI Health community,

Despite progress in ongoing negotiations, the Illinois Nurses Association has filed a 10-day notice of intent to strike beginning as soon as Monday, Aug. 19. UI Health and the INA have been engaged in collective bargaining for more than 1,400 registered nurses and licensed practical nurses. The INA has indicated its plans for a potential seven-day work stoppage for registered nurses covered under the Registered Nurse Collective Bargaining Agreement and a five-day work stoppage for licensed practical nurses covered under the Licensed Practical Nurse Collective Bargaining Agreement. While this action means that the INA can opt to strike, it does not mean that they will.

While we are disappointed the INA arrived at this action, we remain committed to maintaining all critical operations of the University of Illinois Hospital & Clinics during a potential work stoppage, even as we plan for possible disruptions during the Democratic National Convention, Aug. 19-22.

The University of Illinois Hospital & Clinics has filed a verified complaint seeking a court order to enjoin certain critical care nurses who are represented by the INA from striking in the event of a work stoppage. The Illinois Educational Labor Relations Act provides for this action based on urgent needs. The hospital is not seeking to enjoin all members of the INA from striking; but, instead, has narrowly identified certain units and/or titles who it believes would create a clear and present danger to the health and safety of the public should they be allowed to strike. In 2014, 2017 and 2020 when INA announced its intent to strike, the university took similar action with respect to nurses working in many of the same units it now seeks to enjoin and the courts agreed — entering temporary restraining orders in previous cases. We are awaiting a decision from the courts for the current request.

We are still in contract negotiations and are committed to continuing our work to reach a mutually acceptable agreement. Additional meetings are scheduled in the coming weeks.

UI Health values the critical role our nurses and other health care professionals play in fulfilling our mission to provide vital care for our community. Should a work stoppage occur, we have comprehensive plans in place, including a process to secure nursing agency staff, to ensure ongoing operations and safe patient care at UI Health.

Up-to-date information about the status of negotiations and FAQs are available at uihealthworkforce.uic.edu.

Sincerely,

Dr. Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

Dr. Mark Rosenblatt

CEO, University of Illinois Hospital & Clinics

For more information, please contact:

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

vcha@uic.edu