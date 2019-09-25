UI Ride Kickoff Celebrations

Dear colleagues:

Help us celebrate the upcoming launch of UI Ride, a new University of Illinois System shuttle service, on October 3 in Urbana and October 4 in Chicago. Beginning at 9 a.m. at each location, we will have the honor of unveiling one of the new 18-seat buses that offers features such as onboard Wi-Fi and workstations while providing a convenient option for those who travel between the universities.

Take a look inside the bus and join us for light refreshments.

Celebration Ceremonies

Urbana Celebration, October 3

• Levis Faculty Center (919 W. Illinois)

• Starts at 9 a.m. with remarks at 9:15 a.m. by Susan Martinis, vice chancellor for research, and President Tim Killeen

• An open house will follow until 1 p.m.

Chicago Celebration, October 4

East Campus

• Jane Addams Hull-House Residence Dining Hall (800 S. Halsted)

• Starts at 9 a.m. with remarks at 9:15 a.m. by J. Rex Tolliver, vice chancellor for student affairs, and President Tim Killeen

• An open house will follow until 11 a.m., at which time the bus will move to the West Campus open house location

West Campus

• Student Center West (828 S. Wolcott Ave.)

• Open house from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., with no speaking program

The shuttle service will make its inaugural run on October 31 and will connect the Urbana-Champaign and Chicago universities and the Discovery Partners Institute with three daily round trips, Monday through Friday. Reservations will be required to ride the shuttle and will be accepted beginning October 1. For more information, visit https://www.uillinois.edu/uiride.

We look forward to seeing you.

Sincerely,

Tim Killeen

President

Avijit Ghosh

Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Comptroller

The UI Ride Shuttle Service sessions have been designated as an approved event for non-exempt civil service employees. These employees may attend for up to one hour, without having to charge a benefit, operations permitting and with prior supervisory approval.

Parking:

Urbana: Limited metered parking available at lot D9 for this event.

Chicago: UIC faculty and staff may park in Halsted Taylor Parking Structure, 760 West Taylor Street, at no cost with a valid UIC Parking hangtag.

For more information, please contact:

Kirsten Ruby

kruby@uillinois.edu