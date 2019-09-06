UI Ride Launch

Dear colleagues:

We are delighted to announce the upcoming launch of UI Ride, a new University of Illinois System shuttle service that will make its inaugural run on October 31.

This service will connect the Urbana-Champaign and Chicago universities and the Discovery Partners Institute with three daily round trips, Monday through Friday. The convenient and comfortable new, 18-seat buses will offer features such as onboard Wi-Fi and work stations to support efficient use of work time while also mitigating travel fatigue for those who make trips between the campuses on a regular basis.

The goal of the service is to encourage and facilitate the growing collaborative efforts between our universities. The new service will also reduce the number of vehicles on the road for university-related business.

Reservations will be required and will be accepted beginning October 1. For more information, visit https://www.uillinois.edu/uiride.

Shuttle stops will include:

UI Health (UIC West Campus)

UIC Behavioral Science Building (UIC East Campus)

Illini Center (Discovery Partners Institute)

North Campus Parking Deck Lot B4 (Urbana)

Levis Faculty Center (Urbana)

Please save the date for open houses that will provide more detail. The events will be October 3 in Urbana-Champaign and October 9 in Chicago, both from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Locations and details will be announced later.

We hope the new service makes your important work easier and more productive. We look forward to your feedback and are grateful for everything you do for the U of I System.

Sincerely,

Tim Killeen

President

Avijit Ghosh

Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Comptroller

For more information, please contact:

Kirsten Ruby

kruby@uillinois.edu