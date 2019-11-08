UIC academic programs among nation’s best in Times Higher Education rankings

The University of Illinois at Chicago made a strong national showing in the 2020 edition of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings by subject, which were released earlier this week. The rankings included 477 to 720 universities by subject area, an increase of about 10% over last year.

UIC earned a tie for 25th among U.S. public universities in the social sciences category. The social science ranking is based on Times Higher Education’s measurement of an institution’s performance in communication and media studies, politics and international studies, sociology and geography subjects.

In the field of education, which assesses universities by their performance in education, teacher training and academic studies in education subjects, UIC tied for 33rd among U.S. public universities.

And for the final subject area included in the rankings, business and economics, UIC tied for 30th among U.S. public universities. Evaluations of UIC in accounting and finance, economics and econometrics, and business and management were used to establish its overall business and economics standing.

“UIC continues its momentum in building a resilient and responsive university for the future,” UIC Chancellor Michael Amiridis said. “These rankings recognize the value and quality of our programs and our outstanding faculty. Our vision — and our mission — speaks to our commitment to providing both access and academic excellence to our vibrant, diverse and growing student population.”

The subject rankings are based on the same range of 13 performance indicators used in the overall Times Higher Education World University Rankings for 2020, but the methodology is recalibrated for each subject to suit the individual fields. Featuring almost 1,400 universities across 92 countries, the London-based publication’s 2020 overall ranking released in September placed UIC in a tie for 21st best public university in the nation.

UIC also was recently ranked 8th on the “Best Values” list of the nation’s universities by the Wall Street Journal and Times Higher Education.

As Chicago’s public research university, academic excellence also is portrayed through its robust research productivity. Its successful translational research is nationally recognized with $372 million in annual research expenditures, estimated revenue of more than $40 million in licensing this year alone, and being among the top 15 universities in royalty income.