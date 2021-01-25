Dear New UIC Students, Faculty, and Staff:

In accordance with federal guidelines, this announcement is provided each semester to inform new students and employees about the UIC Alcohol and Other Drugs Policy.

The University of Illinois at Chicago has a long-standing commitment to the support and maintenance of a drug-free environment for its students and employees. In keeping with this history, we would like to provide you with a link to the existing UIC Alcohol and Other Drugs (AOD) Policy, which you will find below.

The policy and resource guide was prepared in accordance with the Drug-Free Workplace Act of 1988 and the Drug-Free Schools and Communities Act Amendments of 1989. It describes the health risks and legal sanctions associated with alcohol and other drugs. It outlines the University’s standard of conduct and disciplinary actions taken against students or employees who violate the standard. It also provides university and community resources to help with a drug or alcohol-related problem.

The AOD policy represents your University’s continued commitment to creating a healthy learning and work environment. Please familiarize yourself with the policy by clicking the link below:

https://go.uic.edu/aod

Students should contact the Office of the Dean of Students at (312) 996-4857 with any questions. Employees should contact UIC Human Resources at (312) 996-0840.

Sincerely,

Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

Michael Ginsburg

Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

For more information, please contact:

Wellness Center

wellnesscenter@uic.edu