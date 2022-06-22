Dear new UIC students, faculty, and staff:

In accordance with federal guidelines, the following information is provided each semester to inform new students and employees about the UIC Alcohol and Other Drugs Policy.

The University of Illinois Chicago has a long-standing commitment to supporting and maintaining a drug-free environment for its students and employees. In keeping with this history, we provide a link to the current UIC Alcohol and Other Drugs Policy and Resource Guide below.

The Policy and Resource Guide was developed in accordance with the Drug-Free Workplace Act of 1988 and the Drug-Free Schools and Communities Act Amendments of 1989. The Policy describes the health risks and legal sanctions associated with alcohol and other drugs. It outlines the University’s rule of conduct and disciplinary actions taken against students or employees who violate the policy and provides University and community resources to help with a drug- or alcohol-related problem.

The AOD Policy represents the University’s continued commitment to creating a healthy learning and work environment. Please familiarize yourself with the policy.

Employees are also encouraged to read the University Statement on a Drug Free Workplace.

Students should contact the Office of the Dean of Students at (312) 996-4857 with any questions. Employees should contact UIC Human Resources at (312) 996-0840.

Sincerely,

J. Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

Michael Ginsburg

Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

For more information, please contact:

UIC Wellness Center

wellnesscenter@uic.edu