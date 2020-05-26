Dear New UIC Students,

We hope this message finds you safe and well. In accordance with federal guidelines, this announcement is provided each semester to inform new students, faculty, and employees about the UIC Alcohol and Other Drugs Policy.

The University of Illinois at Chicago has a long-standing commitment to the support and maintenance of a drug-free environment. In keeping with this history, we would like to provide you with a link to the existing UIC Alcohol and Other Drugs (AOD) Policy, which you will find below.

The policy and resource guide was prepared in accordance with the Drug-Free Workplace Act of 1988 and the Drug-Free Schools and Communities Act Amendments of 1989. It describes the health risks and legal sanctions associated with alcohol and other drugs. It outlines the University’s standard of conduct and disciplinary actions taken against students or employees who violate the standard. It also provides university and community resources to help with a drug or alcohol related problem.

As a reminder, under the federal Controlled Substances Act, marijuana is classified as a Schedule 1 controlled substance and is illegal. Consistent with that Act and the federal Drug Free Schools and Communities Act and the Drug Free Workplace Act, the University prohibits the unlawful or unauthorized possession, use, distribution, dispensation, sale, or manufacture of marijuana (cannabis) on University property or as part of any University activity. The passage of the Illinois Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act in 2019, which legalizes certain activities related to marijuana under Illinois state law effective January 1, 2020, does not affect federal law or the university’s marijuana prohibition.

The University’s marijuana prohibition applies to both recreational and medical use. Having a medical marijuana registry identification card under the Illinois Compassionate Use of Medical Cannabis Pilot Program Act does not allow you to use or possess marijuana on University property (this includes but is not limited to outdoor spaces, classrooms, and residential halls) or as part of any University activity.

Compliance with these laws and acts represents the University commitment to maintaining a healthy learning and work environment. In addition, remaining in compliance helps to protect the millions of dollars in federal funding UIC receives for student financial aid and research.

For more information on “UIC is Cannabis Free,” visit: https://go.uic.edu/cannabisfacts

To review the UIC Alcohol and Other Drug Policy and Resource Guide, visit:

https://bit.ly/2Ztzh5a

Students should contact the Office of the Dean of Students at (312) 996-4857 with any questions. Employees should contact UIC Human Resources at (312) 996-0840.

Sincerely,

J. Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

Michael Ginsburg

Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

For more information, please contact:

Wellness Center

wellnesscenter@uic.edu