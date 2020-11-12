UIC alumni honored on Crain’s ’40 Under 40′ list

UIC alumni Ciere Boatright and Rodrigo Garcia are featured on the Crain’s Chicago Business “40 Under 40” list.

Two UIC alumni are featured on the Crain’s Chicago Business “40 Under 40” list, which honors visionaries who have made their mark within their companies and communities.

Honorees include UIC alumni from the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs and College of Business Administration.

Ciere Boatright (MUPP ’16), 37, is vice president of real estate and inclusion for Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives, a nonprofit community development organization in the Pullman neighborhood. She has spent her career addressing food, retail and housing deserts within Chicago neighborhoods. Read more about Boatright.

Rodrigo Garcia (MBA ’09), 37, is the deputy state treasurer for the State of Illinois. In his position, he oversees a $3.2 billion budget, a $300 billion banking and financial services operation and $35 billion in investment capital. Read more about Garcia.

View the complete list of honorees here.