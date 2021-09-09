UIC at Printers Row Lit Fest

Following a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Printers Row Lit Fest returns to Chicago’s South Loop this weekend.

Some UIC-affiliated writers will be among the featured participants at the largest free outdoor literary showcase in the Midwest, according to the Near South Planning Board, a nonprofit that now organizes the event.

Gina Frangello

Gina Frangello, a 2021 Ph.D. recipient and 1997 master’s degree recipient from the Program for Writers and author of “Blow Your House Down,” will be among the panelists in “She Persisted,” a discussion moderated by writer Rebecca Morgan Frank at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Grace Episcopal Church’s Grace Place, 637 S. Dearborn St., second floor.

Simone Muench, a Ph.D. graduate from the Program for Writers, will serve on the panel “Writers Who Teach Writing,” which is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m. on the Program Stage, 41 W. Ida B. Wells Drive.

Adam Goodman

Adam Goodman, UIC assistant professor of history and Latin American and Latino studies, who authored the acclaimed 2020 book “The Deportation Machine: America’s Long History of Expelling Immigrants,” will join novelist Joe Meno for the session titled, “Power: Exile, Exclusion, and Resistance.” It will be held at Center Stage, 632 S. Dearborn St., on Sunday, Sept. 12, at 10 a.m.