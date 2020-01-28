Dear Colleagues,

We are pleased to announce that a set of outstanding projects have been selected to receive funding through the UIC Awards for Creative Activity Program by a review committee comprised of faculty representing the arts, humanities, and social sciences. The impressive number and quality of proposals submitted by UIC faculty demonstrates the passion for creative endeavors on our campus.

A total of seventy-nine proposals were submitted; of those, forty-five projects were selected for funding. All proposals were reviewed by at least three UIC faculty followed by a panel discussion to review scores and make recommendations for funding. The full list of funded projects is posted on the OVCR website: https://go.uic.edu/2019recipients.

We sincerely thank everyone who participated in this process, both those who submitted proposals and especially the two dozen faculty who conducted peer reviews and served on the Awards for Creative Activity Review Committee. The combined contributions of many faculty and staff have made this a successful program that will accelerate and expand the footprint of creative scholarship and activities at UIC.

Congratulations,

Michael Amiridis

Chancellor

Susan Poser

Provost

Joanna Groden

Vice Chancellor for Research

For more information, please contact:

Sarah O’Brien

rds@uic.edu