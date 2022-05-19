Dear colleagues,

We are pleased to announce that a set of outstanding projects has been selected to receive funding through the UIC Awards for Creative Activity Program by a review committee composed of faculty representing the arts, humanities and social sciences. The impressive number and quality of proposals submitted by UIC faculty demonstrates the passion for creative endeavors on our campus.

We sincerely thank everyone who participated in this process, both those who submitted proposals and especially the nearly two dozen faculty who conducted peer reviews and served on the Awards for Creative Activity Review Committee. The combined contributions of many faculty and staff have made this a successful program that will accelerate and expand the footprint of creative scholarship and activities at UIC.

The full list of funded projects is posted on the OVCR website.

Congratulations,

Michael Amiridis

Chancellor

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

Javier Reyes

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Joanna Groden

Vice Chancellor for Research

For more information, please contact:

Sarah O’Brien

rds@uic.edu