UIC Basketball Faculty & Staff Appreciation Games

October 28, 2019

Dear Faculty & Staff,

Today marks my first day as your Director of Intercollegiate Athletics. I am excited to build on the positive momentum that Chancellor Amiridis, and each of you, have worked so diligently to create for UIC.

On behalf of our department and Chancellor Amiridis, I would like to personally invite you and a guest to attend the first home game of the season for our men’s and women’s basketball teams at no cost.

Men’s basketball opens its season on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. Student Affairs will host a free pregame tailgate in Parking Lot 1B at 4 p.m. Our women’s basketball home opener is Saturday, Nov. 16, at 2 p.m. Both teams will play all home games this season on campus at Credit Union 1 Arena.

Claim your two complimentary tickets by visiting www.uicflames.com/homeopener. I look forward to seeing you at Credit Union 1 Arena in November and all season long as we cheer on our Flames to victory!

Fire Up, Flames!

Michael Lipitz
Director of Intercollegiate Athletics

For more information, please contact:
Michael Lipitz
athleticsmarketing@uic.edu
312-413-1911

