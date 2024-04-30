UIC celebrates commencement May 1-5
More than 6,000 degrees will be awarded to eligible undergraduate, graduate and professional students during University of Illinois Chicago commencement ceremonies May 1-5.
Chicago’s largest public university will welcome families and friends of graduates for the ceremonies at UIC’s Credit Union 1 Arena, 525 S. Racine Ave., and Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum, 725 W. Roosevelt Road.
Read about the journeys five students took to their UIC graduation.
Other commencement highlights include the first-ever graduates from the Stuart Handler Department of Real Estate in the College of Business Administration. Graduates are prepared for jobs in the broad field of real estate, including appraisal, acquisitions, sales and leasing, corporate locations, mortgages, property management and real estate-focused jobs in financial institutions involving analytics, financial advising and investment.
Commencement speakers are listed below for the colleges that have speakers scheduled.
Wednesday, May 1
Honors College, 7 p.m., Dorin Forum. Speaker: Jose Ochoa, president of the National Museum of Mexican Art
Thursday, May 2
Dentistry, 10 a.m., Dorin Forum. Speaker: Susan Rowan, dean of the UIC College of Dentistry
Nursing, 2 p.m., Credit Union 1 Arena. Speaker: UIC alumna Susan Y. Swart, executive director of American Nurses Association-Illinois, the Illinois Nurses Foundation and the Illinois Society for Advanced Practice; owner and CEO of SYS Consulting Solutions Inc.
Pharmacy, 3 p.m., Dorin Forum. Speaker: UIC alumnus Steve Swanson, dean of the School of Pharmacy at the University of Wisconsin-Madison
Education, 7 p.m., Credit Union 1 Arena. Speaker: Juan Salgado, chancellor of the City Colleges of Chicago
Public Health, 7:30 p.m., Dorin Forum. Speaker: Dr. Olusimbo Ige, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health
Friday, May 3
Social Work, 10 a.m., Credit Union 1 Arena. Speaker: Halaevalu F. Ofahengaue Vakalahi, president and CEO of the Council on Social Work Education
Urban Planning and Public Affairs, 1 p.m., Dorin Forum. Speaker: UIC alumnus Shawn Healy, senior director of policy and advocacy, iCivics’ CivXNow Coalition
Medicine, 2 p.m., Credit Union 1 Arena. Speaker: Dr. David J. Skorton, president and CEO of the Association of American Medical Colleges
Business Administration, 7 p.m., Credit Union 1 Arena. Speaker: J. Patrick Gallagher Jr., CEO of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
Saturday, May 4
Applied Health Sciences, 10 a.m., Credit Union 1 Arena
Engineering, 2 p.m., Credit Union 1 Arena
Architecture, Design, and the Arts, 7 p.m., Credit Union 1 Arena. Speaker: Maria Gaspar, interdisciplinary artist and educator
Sunday, May 5
Liberal Arts and Sciences, 10 a.m., Credit Union 1 Arena. Speaker: UIC alumna Erika L. Sanchez, author
Law, 3 p.m., Credit Union 1 Arena. Speaker: Hon. James E. Shadid, United States Central District Judge
