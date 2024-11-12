UIC Climate Commitment Action Plan 2024 complete

Dear students, faculty and staff,

The Climate Commitment Action Plan has been completed and posted. It will serve as the University of Illinois Chicago’s roadmap to achieving a just climate future for the campus, city and beyond. Developed through an equitable and inclusive process, the plan aligns with the university’s strategic priorities and leverages its unique position to drive climate action.

The plan is the culmination of nearly a year of collaboration among UIC staff, consultants, campus stakeholders and individuals dedicated to sustainability. It offers a fundamental framework that guides the university’s sustainability initiatives through five climate commitments. UIC has been a leader in higher education climate action for more than 15 years, and the Climate Commitment Action Plan 2024 continues this legacy by outlining actionable steps for the next five years based on its five climate commitments to become a:

Carbon neutral university: Achieve carbon neutrality at UIC

Achieve carbon neutrality at UIC Zero waste university: Divert 90% of landfill-bound materials

Divert 90% of landfill-bound materials Net zero water university: Optimize water use and minimize stormwater runoff

Optimize water use and minimize stormwater runoff Biodiverse university: Create a landscape that supports diverse life

Create a landscape that supports diverse life Transformative scholarship university: Promote the study of sustainability at UIC

Planning, Sustainability and Project Management plays a central role in advancing these commitments, coordinating efforts by tracking data, assessing progress, disseminating information and providing guidance under the direction of the Chancellor’s Committee on Sustainability and Energy.

We encourage each of you to read the plan and participate in UIC’s sustainability work.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

Andy Mitchell

Assistant Vice Chancellor and Director of Sustainability

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu