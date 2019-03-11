UIC College of Nursing to offer in-state tuition to out-of-state students

The University of Illinois at Chicago’s College of Nursing is reaching out to students in neighboring states to offer them in-state tuition prices beginning in the fall.

The offer is available to qualified students living outside of Illinois who enroll in the Doctor of Nursing Practice or DNP program at UIC’s Quad Cities, Peoria, Rockford, Springfield and Urbana campuses. Students living in the bordering states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Indiana, Missouri, or Kentucky, will pay the Illinois in-state tuition rate.

“UIC offers the highest ranked public DNP program in Illinois or any of its bordering states. The change in tuition rates will make that program more affordable to students who live within driving distance of one of our campuses — who might even work on the Illinois side of the border — but whose home addresses just happen to be in another state,” says Kelly Rosenberger, UIC clinical assistant professor of nursing and director of the College of Nursing Rockford Regional Campus.

UIC expects the announcement will help increase its professional student population in 12 nursing specialties, including family nurse practitioner or nurse-midwifery, and save students thousands of dollars.

Currently, in-state tuition is $11,348 per semester and out-of-state tuition is $17,707 per semester, which means out-of-state students could save around $6,359 per semester as a full-time student.

The change will apply to both new and continuing students. Most students complete the DNP program in three to five years.

In-state tuition for qualified students starts fall 2019. UIC already offers in-state tuition for Iowa students at its Quad Cities campus, but now it’s much broader.