UIC Commemorates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dear UIC Faculty, Staff, and Students:

Each year the University of Illinois at Chicago commemorates the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Please join us for the following two commemorative events:

On January 15, 2018, the Center for Leadership and Civic Engagement will host the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. Participants volunteer from 3-5 hours at sites around Chicago. View site details and register to participate at http://go.uic.edu/mlksignup.

On January 18, 2018, UIC will welcome Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, as the keynote speaker for the Martin Luther King Jr. Peace Ceremony at 5:30 pm at the UIC Forum. Doors for the event will open at 5:00 pm. The Peace Ceremony is open to the public. RSVP for the Peace Ceremony here.

For more information on the MLK Day of Service please contact the Center for Leadership and Civic Engagement at 312-996-4501 or email Maux Sullivan at msulli9@uic.edu. For more information on the MLK Peace Ceremony please contact the Center for Student Involvement at 312-413-5070 or email at StudentInvolvement@uic.edu.

We look forward to you joining us as we celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Sincerely,

Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Joy Vergara

rvergara@uic.edu